MSHSL approves NIL for high school athletes, mandates shot clock for 2023-24 season

Things could look a little different on and off the playing field when the Minnesota high school sports and activities season gets started as early as next fall.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota State High School League's Board of Directors approved a Name, Image and Likeness policy for students competing in MSHSL sanctioned sports and activities. The policy will allow students to profit off their name, image and likeness, and still retain their amateur status. A proposal drafted by MSHSL officials gives a glimpse into how it will work for high school students.

Students may earn compensation if it’s not contingent on an individual performance or achievement

The compensation isn’t provided for recruiting, or to keep a student enrolled at a school

The compensation is commensurate with market value

The compensation is not provided by the school

NIL events must not interfere with a student’s school time, and they must not miss athletic practice, competition or travel

Students may profit off teaching, instructing or coaching

Students may advertise products, as long as no MSHSL logos, marks or mascots are involved

Students can receive money for autographs in conjunction with a non-school activity

Students are not allowed to promote gambling, alcohol, tobacco, banned substances, adult entertainment, contraceptives or sexual enhancement products

It’s the latest trend in sports, after the NCAA approved a NIL policy for college athletes to profit off themselves and maintain their college eligibility.

MSHSL MANDATES BASKETBALL SHOT CLOCKS FOR 2023-24 SEASON

The high school basketball scene could look at lot different for many programs in as early as two years, and some by next winter. The MSHSL Board of Directors on Tuesday mandated the use of shot clocks in high school basketball, starting with the 2023-24 season.

High school conferences across the state can use shot clocks in games as early as next winter, provided all schools in their leagues have the clocks and the staff to operate them. The measure to implement a 35-second shot clock was approved unanimously in December of 2021.

The issue gained steam after a 2014 boys’ state basketball tournament game where Hopkins beat Shakopee 49-46 in four overtimes. In each overtime session, the team that won the opening tip held possession the entire time, with the defense not forcing the team on offense to engage. Hopkins eventually won the game on Amir Coffey’s half-court shot at the buzzer.

Installing and implementing a shot clock will prevent that situation from happening again.