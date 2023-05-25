MNUFC midfielder Emanuel Reynoso returns to Loons’ training

article

It was a sight for sore eyes as Minnesota United took the pitch at National Sports Center in Blaine for training: Emanuel Reynoso was on the field with his teammates.

For the first time this season, Reynoso participated in a team training session with the Loons. He did a light jog with his teammates as he’s being eased back into things. Reynoso was suspended without pay for three months after failing to report to preseason training.

Major League Soccer lifted that suspension last week, and Reynoso was officially reinstated after conversations with Adrian Heath and his teammates. Reynoso is one of the Loons’ top players, and a key piece back especially with Robin Lod now out four to six months after having surgery to repair a torn right meniscus.

Thursday was Reynoso’s first training session of the season with Minnesota United. After being reinstated last week, he issued a statement on his return through the team. He said because of personal matters back home in Argentina, he couldn’t leave.

"I’m very happy to be back here in Minnesota. The truth is that due to family problems, I could not come. The truth is that I went through a very difficult time in my life, and personally too. I apologized to all my teammates, I apologized to all the coaching staff, to all the people who work in the club," Reynoso said last week. "The truth is that what I did is not right, I know that. I’m preparing myself in the best way to be able to be 100 percent and be available to the coach. When the day comes, I’ll be ready to give my best."

Without him, Minnesota United had gotten off to a slow start. They’re 5-5-3 on the season, and got their first home win over Houston Dynamo last week. The Loons lost to the Dynamo 4-0 Tuesday night to be eliminated from the U.S. Open Cup in the round of 16.

The Loons are currently sixth in the Western Conference with 18 points and host Salt Lake Saturday night. If Reynoso makes his debut, it’s likely in a reserve role.