MLB will stream Minnesota Twins games in 2025

The Brief MLB will produce and distribute Minnesota Twins games starting in 2025, similar to the current MLB broadcasts for Diamondbacks, Rockies, and Padres. Fans can stream games via Twins.TV by paying a monthly or yearly fee, with expected prices similar to those charged for Padres games in 2024. The deal replaces the disintegrating partnership between MLB teams and Bally Sports Network.



DaShawn Keirsey Jr. #89 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates with Willi Castro #50 and Carlos Santana #30 after hitting his first career home run against the Baltimore Orioles on September 29, 2024 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Brace Hemmel (Getty Images) Expand

Major League Baseball will produce and distribute games for the Minnesota Twins in 2025, the team announced on Tuesday.

What do we know?

According to the Twins, the games will be distributed similar to how the MLB streams Diamondbacks, Rockies, and Padres games, without local blackouts.

The new arrangement comes as the partnership between MLB teams and the Bally Sports Network disintegrates.

How does it work?

Fans will be able to pay a monthly or yearly fee to stream Twins games in 2025.

The games will be available at Twins.TV but the team expects the MLB to reach deals with cable providers to also offer the games through their cable service as well.

For the Padres last season, the MLB charged $19.99 per month or $99.99 for the full season for Padres-only games.

However, the prices for the 2025 season are not yet set, but the Twins expect the prices to be similar.

Impact

As the number of cord-cutters increases, the Twins say the new deal will greatly expand their reach to fans. Under the Bally's deal, the Twins had access to only 1.08 million households. Now, they say they will have access to 4.40 million.