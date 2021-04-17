MLB postpones Twins third consecutive game due to COVID-19 issues

After missing games on Saturday and Sunday due to COVID-19 concerns, the Twins won't take the field on Monday either as the league postpones the team's third consecutive game.

Sunday, Major League Baseball announced the Twins Monday matchup against the Athletics has been postponed. The team says they are planning to make it up with a doubleheader on Tuesday in Oakland.

The Twins previously missed its games against Los Angeles on Saturday and Sunday due to COVID-19 testing and tracing.

This weekend, the team announced a positive test among a member of its traveling party. Earlier in the week, shortstop Andrelton Simmons was placed on the COVID-19 list as well.