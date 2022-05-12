Minnesota Wild to start Cam Talbot in net for must-win Game 6

article

The Minnesota Wild faces elimination at the St. Louis Blues Thursday night in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and it appears Dean Evason is making a change in net.

Cam Talbot is reportedly getting the starting goaltender duties over Marc-Andre Fleury. Talbot was the first goalie to leave the ice at the Wild’s morning skate on Thursday ahead of Game 6. According to Michael Russo with The Athletic, winger Marcus Foligno told reporters after skate that Talbot was getting the nod.

The Wild acquired Fleury, a three-time Stanley Cup champion, before the NHL trade deadline. In five playoff starts, Fleury has a 3.04 goals against average and a .906 save percentage.

Talbot went 32-12-0-4 in 48 starts during the regular season, and was 13-0-3 in his final 16 games. He finished the regular season with a 2.76 goals against average, and a .911 save percentage.

Dean Evason hinted that changes might be coming before the team left for St. Louis on Wednesday, but wouldn’t divulge what they were. He didn’t confirm any changes at morning skate.

The Wild must win Thursday night to force a winner-take-all Game 7 at Xcel Energy Center. If they lose, their season is over after getting a franchise record 113 points during the regular season.