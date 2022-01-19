Minnesota Wild reschedules 7 postponed games for February

article

When the National Hockey League made it official that its players were opting out of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, players thought they might be getting a two-week break.

At least for the Minnesota Wild, not so much. The team announced Wednesday that seven games postponed earlier this season, all due to COVID-19 issues, have all been rescheduled for the month of February.

With the NHL not sending players to the Olympics in Beijing, the league has a window from Feb. 4-20 to get postponed games in. With the schedule changes, the Wild will have 10 games in February, including eight in a 14-day span.

Here is a look at the updated schedule:

Feb. 8 at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. (originally Dec. 27)

Feb. 12 vs. Carolina, 7 p.m. ( Xcel Energy Center, originally Dec. 14)

Feb. 14 vs. Detroit, 7 p.m. ( Xcel Energy Center, originally Dec. 23 )

Feb. 16 at Winnipeg, 6 p.m. (originally Jan. 10)

Feb. 18 vs. Florida, 7 p.m. ( Xcel Energy Center, originally Dec. 18 )

Feb. 20 at Edmonton, 7 p.m. (originally Jan. 12)

Feb. 22 at Ottawa, 6 p.m. (originally Jan. 3)

The Wild is currently fifth in the Western Conference at 47 points, one point behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the No. 4 spot, and four points behind the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues for the No. 3 spot. Minnesota is in Chicago to face the Blackhawks Friday night in the first game of a back-to-back.

The Wild host the Blackhawks at 8 p.m. Saturday at Xcel Energy Center to cap off Hockey Day Minnesota.