Minnesota Wild game Saturday against Panthers postponed due to COVID-19

For the second time this week, the Minnesota Wild has had a game postponed due to COVID-19.

The Wild was scheduled to host the Florida Panthers Saturday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center, but the NHL has postponed the game as the Panthers are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. League officials have shut down the Panthers until at least after Christmas.

Earlier this week, the Wild was supposed to host the Carolina Hurricanes at Xcel Energy Center when multiple Carolina players tested positive for COVID-19, and the game had to be postponed. The Hurricanes are dealing with the outbreak despite the team being fully-vaccinated.

The Wild, despite having the best record in the Western Conference, lost to the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 in a shootout Thursday night. Minnesota’s next scheduled game is Monday night at the Dallas Stars.

The COVID-19 pandemic is hitting sports hard this week. In addition to the Wild having two games postponed, multiple college basketball games have been called off. The NFL is also considering postponing or rescheduling games with more than 100 players and staff from teams across the league testing positive this week.

As it currently stands, Alexander Mattison and Dede Westbrook from the Minnesota Vikings are on the NFL’s COVID-19 list. The Vikings also have four coaches away from the team after testing positive. The Chicago Bears, their opponent Monday night, will be without all three coordinators and multiple players for the game due to COVID-19.