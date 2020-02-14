Minnesota Wild fire head coach Bruce Boudreau after 3-plus seasons

article

The Minnesota Wild have fired head coach Bruce Boudreau after three-plus seasons with the organization.

The team announced Friday General Manager Bill Guerin has “relieved [Boudreau] of his coaching duties."

"I would like to thank Bruce for his hard work and commitment to the Minnesota Wild during his tenure with the organization and wish him and his family the best in the future," said Guerin in a statement.

The Wild had a 3-1 lead over the New York Rangers in the third period Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center before losing 4-3 in a shootout. The Wild, though, have gotten points in eight of the their last 11 games, going 7-3-1 in that stretch.

The Wild are currently 11th in the Western Conference with 61 points, and with 25 games to go, they’re three points out of the second Wild Card spot in the playoffs. They’re in danger of missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second straight year, chasing the Nashville Predators, Winnipeg Jets and Arizona Coyotes.

It’s the latest shake-up in what’s been an eventful week for Guerin, who traded nine-year veteran and fan-favorite Jason Zucker to the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier in the week. Guerin also offered up that if he didn’t see better effort out of the players, there would be more changes before the Feb. 24 trade deadline. The Wild responded to that message with a 4-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Boudreau was in his fourth season with the Wild and had a mark of 158-110-35. The Wild never got past the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs under Boudreau, losing to the St. Louis Blues and 2017 and the Winnipeg Jets in 2018.

The Wild has named Dean Evason the interim head coach. The Wild host the San Jose Sharks Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.