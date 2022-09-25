Vikings rally to beat Lions 28-24 on Kirk Cousins TD to KJ Osborn

article

The Minnesota Vikings will head to London 2-1 after a not always pretty, but thrilling come-from-behind win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. They also did it without their top running back.

With Dalvin Cook leaving the game in the third quarter due to a shoulder injury after a fumble, the Vikings trailed the Lions 24-14. Alexander Mattison scored from six yards out to cut the deficit to 24-21 with 7:50 to play. Dan Cambell went for it on fourth down six times on Sunday, but with about a minute to play, he opted for a 54-yard field goal try on 4th and 3. It went wide right.

Kirk Cousins hit KJ Osborn for a 28-yard touchdown with 45 seconds to play, and the Vikings escaped with a 28-24 victory to improve to 2-1 on the season. Cousins finished 24-of-41 for 260 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Cook had 17 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game. He spent a short time in the injury tent before being ruled out for the game.

Equally as concerning as Cook’s injury? The Vikings’ defense on Sunday. Jared Goff was 25-of-41 for 277 yards and a touchdown, and Jamaal Williams had 10 carries for 49 yards and two scores.

The Lions got out to a 14-0 lead with touchdowns from Williams and T.J. Hockenson. Williams’ first score came after the Lions went for it on 4th and 6, and Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown for 30 yards to the 2-yard line. Goff hit a wide open Hockenson from five yards out with 13:38 left in the first half.

The Vikings answered with a pair of touchdowns to tie the game going into the half. Kirk Cousins hit a wide open Adam Thielen for a short touchdown in the back of the end zone. Cook scored from four yards out with 1:12 to play in the half.

The Lions took a 17-14 lead on a 40-yard field goal with 8:36 to play in the third quarter, then built their lead to 10 points on Williams’ second touchdown of the day, from 13 yards out. The Vikings’ new-look 3-4 defense didn’t generate any pressure on Goff, and he took advantage of Harrison Smith not being in the secondary due to a concussion.

The Vikings allowed 416 yards, but sealed the game as Josh Metellus intercepted Goff on a desperation heave with nine seconds to play. They came back from down two scores twice to win the game.

After a 23-7 win over the Packers to open the season, the Vikings are now 2-1 with both wins coming in the NFC North as they head to London to face the New Orleans Saints.