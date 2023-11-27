Dobbs throws 4 INTs, Vikings fall to Bears 12-10 on Monday Night Football

article

The Minnesota Vikings have a way of making life more difficult on themselves than it needs to be, and they did just that in a 12-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Now, they have to sit on it for a week as they head to their bye 6-6, and 2-1 in the NFC North Division. Joshua Dobbs was 21-of-31 for 163 yards, and was intercepted four times. Cairo Santos made four field goals, the last of which gave the Bears the final lead with 10 seconds to play.

The Vikings took the 10-9 lead with 5:54 to play after Dobbs hit T.J. Hockenson from 17 yards out. They got the ball back with a chance to run the clock after Josh Metellus forced a Justin Fields fumble that Anthony Barr recovered. But Kevin O’Connell opted for two short runs and a wide receiver screen to Brandon Powell that went nowhere.

The Bears drove the ball down the field, and avoided what looked like an intentional grounding call on Fields. On the next play, Fields hit a wide open D.J. Moore for 36 yards, setting up the game-winning field goal for the Bears.

It’s safe to put Monday’s loss squarely on the offense. The Vikings managed just 242 total yards, were 2-for-9 on third down and didn’t convert either fourth down they tried. They also turned the ball over four times, making it an NFL-worst 27 for the season. Dobbs now has 10 interceptions this season, after throwing five in eight starts with the Arizona Cardinals. He should've had a fifth pass intercepted, and if it was, it would've been returned for a touchdown.

The Bears managed to get their fourth win of the season despite not scoring an offensive touchdown. The Vikings have lost two straight games, allowing a total of one offensive score.

The Vikings now face an uphill climb in the NFC North, three games behind the Detroit Lions with five to play. They’ll get Justin Jefferson back after the bye week as they head to the Las Vegas Raiders. But for the second straight week, they cost themselves a winnable game with turnovers.