Live updates: Minnesota Vikings schedule release

The Minnesota Vikings 2024 schedule will be released on Wednesday. You can find live updates here.

FOX 9 Vikings Live: NFL Schedule Release Show

Tune in to FOX 9's Vikings Live: NFL Schedule Release Show at 7 p.m. on Wednesday on FOX LOCAL and streaming on FOX 9 and in the player above for a look at the Vikings 2024 season.

Vikings 2024 schedule: Live updates

Here's what we know about the Vikings 2024 schedule so far.

The Minnesota Vikings are headed back to London in October. They'll host the New York Jets on Oct. 6, with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 a.m. CT at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It means the Vikings will give up one of their nine home games to serve as the host team in London. It also means Aaron Rodgers, who was a menace against the Vikings with the Green Bay Packers, will not return to U.S. Bank Stadium this season. The game will also serve as a reunion for Sam Darnold with the Jets, who drafted Darnold No. 3 overall in 2018. The Vikings signed Darnold to a one-year deal in free agency after Kirk Cousins left for Atlanta. The question remains if Darnold will start against his former team, or if rookie J.J. McCarthy will be ready to play by then.

The Vikings are 3- in London, most recently having beaten the New Orleans Saints in Tottenham Hotspur in 2022, Kevin O'Connell's inaugural season as head coach.

The Vikings' full schedule will be released at 7 p.m. Wednesday. We wait to see when they play prime time games, if they play on Thanksgiving or Christmas and when Cousins makes his return to Minnesota.