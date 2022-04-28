Minnesota Vikings trade No. 12 pick to Lions for last pick in 1st round

article

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was set to make his first draft choice as the new front office head of the Minnesota Vikings Thursday night, but traded the pick within the division as they were about to be on the clock.

Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings traded the No. 12 and 46 overall picks to the Detroit Lions, who then selected Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams with that top pick. The Vikings received the No. 32 pick, the final pick of the first round, as well as the No. 34 and No. 66 overall picks.

At the time the Vikings would've been on the clock, Williams, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and Eden Prairie native Jermaine Johnson, a defensive end out of Florida State, were all available. Two picks later, the Baltimore Ravens took Hamilton No. 14 overall.

Adofo-Mensah has stressed communication and collaboration since he was hired by the Vikings’ ownership group in January. But the decisions made in the draft ultimately have a big impact on the imprint he hopes to make with the organization, and where the franchise could be headed after missing the NFC Playoffs in three of the last four seasons. Those decisions ultimately are made by Adofo-Mensah, after talks at every level of the franchise.

The Vikings chose to trade their top draft choice within the division, move back 20 spots and hope the No. 32 and No. 34 overall picks end up with a better value than No. 12 overall.

Now, we wait to see who the Vikings take at No. 32 overall, or if they try to package picks to move back up higher in the first round.