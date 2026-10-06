Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints: TV, pregame coverage

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings are at the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, a game you catch watch on FOX 9. Kickoff is set for noon at Caesars Superdome. The Vikings are seeking a 5-0 start as they head into their bye week.



The Minnesota Vikings are taking their 4-0 record to start the 2026 season to "The Big Easy" this week, and you can watch Sunday’s game on FOX 9.

Vikings (4-0) at Saints (1-3): How to watch

What: Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints

When: 12 p.m. Sunday

Where: Caesars Stadium

TV: FOX 9

The Vikings are coming off a 20-15 win over the Miami Dolphins to start the season 4-0. They leaned on their defense, and five field goals from Will Reichard. T.J. Hockenson had a late touchdown, but opted to slide short of the goal line, so the Vikings could run the clock out.

The Saints are 1-3, and coming off a 45-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Vikings’ storylines

Why you should care:

We wait to see what the health of the Vikings’ roster looks like before kickoff. Justin Jefferson missed last Sunday’s win with an ankle injury.

The Vikings have lost left guard Donovan Jackson, likely for the remainder of the regular season, after he suffered a torn meniscus.

We’ll also be monitoring the status of left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who left Sunday’s game in the concussion protocol.

Vikings Gameday Live

Before kickoff, watch Vikings Gameday Live on FOX 9 from 9:30-11 a.m. featuring Mark Rosen, Ron Johnson, Ben Leber and Ahmad Hicks as they preview Sunday’s game. After the game, tune into Vikings Gameday Live at around 10:35 p.m. with Jim Rich, Pierre Noujaim and Pete Bercich of the Vikings Audio Network.