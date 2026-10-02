Vikings WR Justin Jefferson ruled out against Miami

The Brief Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed Friday that wide receiver Justin Jefferson will not play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Jefferson suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of last week's 23-16 win at Tampa Bay. O'Connell said Jefferson is feeling better, but "just couldn't get there" for the game this week, but hopes to return to practice next week.



Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will not play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins after suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter of last week's 23-16 win at Tampa Bay.

Justin Jefferson ankle injury

Jefferson suffered an ankle sprain on the Vikings’ first offensive series during last Sunday's away game against the Buccaneers. After several minutes in the medical tent, and a trip to the locker room, he was ruled out for the rest of the game. Jefferson had two catches for 33 yards.

On Monday, head coach Kevin O'Connell said imaging came back on Jefferson’s ankle, and they avoided a long-term injury.

Jefferson did not practice with the team this week. O'Connell confirmed on Friday that Jefferson is ruled out for Sunday's game against Miami. He did not practice with the team this week.

"He's definitely feeling better," O'Connell said. "I think we're encouraged about where he's at, but [he] just couldn't get there."

The coach said Jefferson hopes to return to practice next week, as he's excited about the Vikings' next game in New Orleans against the Saints. Jefferson is from Louisiana.

Cornerback Charles "Chuck" Demmings and punter Brett Thorson will also be out this Sunday.