Vikings K Will Reichard wins NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The Brief Vikings kicker Will Reichard has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Reichard was 5-for-5 on field goals against the Miami Dolphins, including a 50-yard kick, and scored all 15 points in Minnesota's win. Reichard's 31 straight field goals are the NFL's longest active streak and tied for the third-longest in Vikings history.



Will Reichard keeps adding to a strong run for the Minnesota Vikings' special teams group as they've started the 2026 season with four straight wins.

Will Reichard earns another NFC honor

What we know:

The NFL announced Reichard as the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. It is the Vikings' third straight Special Teams Player of the Week award this season after honors for Isaiah Rodgers in Week 2 and Myles Price in Week 3, and it is Reichard's second career honor after he was named Player of the Month for December/January of the 2025 season.

In Minnesota's Week 4 win against the Miami Dolphins, Reichard made all five of his field goals and accounted for all 15 of the Vikings' points. His longest kick went 50 yards, and he also connected from 47, 33, 41 and 29 yards.

It was the second five-field-goal game of Reichard's career. He first did it in Week 7 of the 2025 season against the Philadelphia Eagles.

By the numbers:

The Dolphins game was Reichard's 18th game with at least one 50-yard field goal since he entered the league in 2024. He ranks second in the league in games with a 50-yard field goal in that span, behind only Dallas kicker Brandon Aubrey with 19.

Reichard now has 22 career field goals from 50 yards or longer. That is the second most by a player in his first three seasons in NFL history, behind only Aubrey's 35.

Streaks and team marks keep growing

Dig deeper:

Reichard's five field goals also pushed his made-field-goal streak to 31.

That's the longest active streak in the NFL, and it is tied with Fuad Reveiz for the third-longest streak in Vikings history.

What's next:

Reichard has also made 56 straight kicks, counting field goals and extra points, dating to Week 8 of the 2025 season at the Los Angeles Chargers. That is the second-longest run of consecutive kicks made in franchise history, behind only Gary Anderson's 94.

This latest honor was the 21st NFC Player of the Week selection in 72 games under Kevin O'Connell. It is also the eighth NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award under special teams coordinator Matt Daniels.

Reichard is the seventh Viking to receive the weekly special teams honor under Daniels. He joins Greg Joseph, who won twice in 2022, Ryan Wright in 2022, Kene Nwangwu in 2022, Levi Drake Rodriguez in 2025, Isaiah Rodgers and Myles Price.