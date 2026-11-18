The Brief The Minnesota Vikings face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Mexico City. Tyler Williams, the team's vice president of player health and performance, detailed Wednesday the training the team is doing to handle the altitude change. The Vikings plan to fly out on Saturday to minimize the time in the altitude.



The Minnesota Vikings face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Mexico City.

Tyler Williams, the team's vice president of player health and performance, detailed Wednesday the training the team is doing to handle the altitude change.

From a preseason test in Denver to 12,000 feet in Eagan

By the numbers:

The Vikings have logged nearly 450 sessions in a room that can simulate 12,000 feet of elevation. Inside are treadmills, bikes and space for about a dozen players at a time.

The Vikings have logged nearly 450 sessions in a room that can simulate 12,000 feet of elevation. Inside are treadmills, bikes and space for about a dozen players at a time. The setup is part of a five-week plan to prepare for the thin air of Mexico Expand

The setup is part of a five-week plan to prepare for the thin air of Mexico City while keeping the team’s practice week in Minnesota.

"Players love that Sunday-to-Sunday weekly rhythm," said Tyler Williams, the Vikings’ vice president of player health and performance.



Williams said the flight to Mexico City takes roughly four hours and keeps the team in the Central time zone. The biggest variable is the elevation. The field sits about 2,000 feet higher than Denver, and as air pressure drops, each breath delivers less oxygen.

How Tyler Wiliams came up with the plan

The backstory:

The Vikings began working on their plan in May and June after the schedule came out. Williams and his staff consulted U.S. Olympic staff, NBA teams, people in FIFA and endurance coaches who work at altitude. They also held an off-site, football-specific workout during their preseason trip to Denver and asked players how they felt during the session.

The staff presented its plan to players and coaches coming out of the bye, about five weeks before the game. Players began at a simulated 9,000 feet and worked their way up. Williams said nearly the entire roster had completed at least five sessions and reached 12,000 feet. Some players worked individually, while others trained in groups.

The sessions gave players a chance to learn how to pace themselves and control their breathing when familiar work suddenly felt harder. For quarterback Kirk Cousins, who rejoined the Vikings last week, Williams said the goal was to get him at least one session before the trip to take some of the shock out of his first exposure.

Why the Vikings are flying in late

Dig deeper:

The 49ers opted to spend part of the week in Colorado. The Vikings chose to stay in Minnesota and arrive closer to kickoff, with the plan to fly out Saturday.

Williams said players can feel the effects of altitude most sharply between 48 and 96 hours after arrival, a window the team wants to avoid on game day. Staying home also lets players keep their usual practice, nutrition and recovery routines.



"There’s no smoking gun, home run recipe to attack these trips," Williams said.



The plan has four priorities: altitude exposure, hydration, oxygen and sleep. The staff encouraged sauna sessions alongside hydration and let players try nutrition strategies in practice, including beet juice and sodium bicarbonate. Williams said the team also offered guidance on sleep because altitude can make it harder to stay asleep.

On game day, the Vikings will have supplemental oxygen on the sideline and in the locker room at halftime. Williams wants players to start using it between series, even if they still feel fresh.

"Use it early and often," Williams said.

Jordan Addison avoids short-term IR

What we know:

Vikings' coach Kevin O'Connell also provided some injury updates Wednesday, saying Jordan Addison had a successful thumb procedure on Monday, and will likely not need to go on short-term injured reserve.

O'Connell didn't have an exact timeline, but an IR stint would require missing at least four games.

The coach also said he's hopeful to have Blake Cashman (concussion), T.J. Hockenson (wrist/chest) and Jauan Jennings would be back Sunday.