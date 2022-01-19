Minnesota Vikings interview Dallas DC Dan Quinn for head coaching job

article

The Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday confirmed they held an initial interview with Dan Quinn for the head coaching job after parting ways with Mike Zimmer last week.

Quinn, currently the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, is the second head coach candidate to interview with the Vikings. Green Bay Packers’ offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett held an initial interview with Minnesota last week, as they had a first round bye in the NFC Playoffs.

Quinn spent six seasons as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons and took them to the Super Bowl in 2017. They had a 28-3 lead on the New England Patriots before losing 34-28 in overtime. Quinn went 43-42 with the Falcons before becoming the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator this past season.

According to multiple reports, the Vikings also have plans to interview Raheem Morris, Kellen Moore and Todd Bowles.

The Vikings have also held six initial interviews to replace former general manager Rick Spielman.

Advertisement

Those interviews have been with Ryan Poles (Chiefs), Brandon Brown (Eagles), Monti Ossenfort (Titans), John Spytek (Buccaneers), Catherine Raiche (Eagles) and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Browns). The Vikings have also requested to interview Eliot Wolf (Patriots) and Glenn Cook (Browns).