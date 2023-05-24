Vikings 2023 preseason schedule features 2 home games, all 3 on Fox 9

article

The Minnesota Vikings have finalized their 2023 preseason schedule, and it includes two home games at U.S. Bank Stadium and all three games being broadcast on Fox 9!

The Vikings will open preseason play on Thursday, Aug. 10 with a 9 p.m. kickoff at the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

They’ll have the first of two preseason home games on Saturday, Aug. 19 against the Tennessee Titans at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings will conclude the preseason with a noon kickoff on Saturday, Aug. 26 against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Vikings will likely have joint practices at TCO Performance Center in Eagan with either the Titans or the Cardinals. Last season, the Vikings hosted the San Francisco 49ers for joint workouts before the second preseason game. Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah had ties with the 49ers, working in research and development with the team from 2013-16.

We don’t know if any starters will play in the preseason. Last year, several key starters, including Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson, never saw a snap in the preseason. Instead, they got their reps in during training camp and at joint practices with the 49ers.

The Vikings are currently in the middle of organized team activities, and wrap up their offseason workout program with mandatory mini camp in June. They'll open the 2023 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at U.S. Bank Stadium.