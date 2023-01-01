Vikings crushed by Packers 41-17 at Lambeau Field, drop to 3 seed in NFC

article

For the second time in three weeks, the Minnesota Vikings had an awful first half largely due to self-inflicted mistakes.

Sunday at Lambeau Field, there wouldn’t be a second half comeback for the Vikings like there was at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts. Spotting the Packers a 27-3 halftime lead, the Vikings fell to 12-4 on the season in a 41-17 loss.

The Vikings had a chance to get within one game for the No. 1 seed for the NFC Playoffs after the Eagles lost their second straight Sunday. They had a chance to knock the Packers, their NFC North rivals, out of the playoffs. They couldn’t recover from their second-worst half of the season.

The Packers scored three touchdowns on a Keisean Nixon 105-yard kick return, a Darnell Savage 75-yard interception return and Aaron Rodgers hitting Robert Tonyan for a 21-yard score. After Greg Joseph missed his second field goal of the half, Mason Crosby used the crossbar to connect from 56 yards out to end the first half with Green Bay leading, 27-3.

The first Green Bay score might have set the early tone. For the second straight week, Josh Metellus blocked a punt for the Vikings. The offense had the ball at the 2-yard line in the first quarter, but had to settle for a field goal. The Packers answered with Nixon’s kick return touchdown.

Justin Jefferson, needing 209 yards to break Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving yards record, had no catches on three targets in the first half. He finished with a career-low one catch for 15 yards. Cousins was intercepted three times on the day, and the Vikings lost both Austin Schlottmann (ankle) and Brian O’Neill (calf) for the game to injuries in the first quarter.

The Vikings’ only potential touchdown drive of the second half when it mattered ended with Kenny Clark getting a strip-sack fumble on Cousins. On a Packers’ third quarter drive, the Vikings’ defense had 10 players on the field, knew it and didn’t call timeout or get an 11th player on. Later on the same drive, the Vikings got flagged for having 12 players on the field.

The drive ended with A.J. Dillon scoring from two yards out to give the Packers a 34-3 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter. Rodgers added a 2-yard touchdown run with 9:25 to play for a 41-3 lead. Rodgers finished 15-of-24 for 159 yards, and two total touchdowns.

Cousins was 18-of-31 for 205 yards, three interceptions and a 47-yard fourth quarter touchdown to Jalen Nailor, the first of his career. Cousins nearly led the Vikings in rushing with 37 yards, if not for 38 late from Alexander Mattison.

With the game decided in the fourth quarter, Nick Mullens hit KJ Osborn for a touchdown with 21 seconds to play as reserves played the back half of the fourth quarter.

Kevin O’Connell has a decision to make in the regular season finale. Rest your starters at Chicago in the regular season finale and settle for the No. 3 seed, or play to win and hope the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Cardinals. The Vikings are now the No. 3 seed after the 49ers came back to beat the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime.

If the Vikings do end up with the No. 3 seed, they are likely to host the New York Giants on Wild Card weekend. On Christmas Eve, the Vikings needed a 61-yard walk-off field goal from Joseph to beat the Giants, 27-24.