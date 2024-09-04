Minnesota Vikings announce 8 captains for 2024 season

The Brief The Vikings open the 2024 regular season at the New York Giants on Sunday The team will have eight captains this season, they're featured on the Jim Marshall Vikings Captains Legacy wall inside TCO Performance Center Jordan Addison is progressing from an ankle injury and should be ready to play Week 1



The Minnesota Vikings are starting preparations for Week 1 at the New York Giants on Sunday, and Kevin O’Connell announced the team’s eight captains for the 2024 season before they hit the practice field Wednesday afternoon at TCO Performance Center.

None of the names should be surprising. Offensive captains are Justin Jefferson, Sam Darnold, C.J. Ham and Brian O’Neill. Defensive captains are Harrison Smith, Harrison Phillips and Josh Metellus. The special teams captain is long snapper Andrew DePaola.

What it means

Ham, Jefferson, O’Neill, Smith, Metellus, DePaola and Phillips are all multi-time captains. The honors are selected by the players themselves. This year, the eight are displayed in a group photo on the wall at TCO as players enter the locker room, the Jim Marshall Vikings Captains Legacy. It features every captain the team has had in franchise history, dating back to 1961.

Marshall was a Vikings’ captain for 14 of his 19 seasons.

"One of the greatest captains for sure in the history of our organization, but I believe in the NFL as well. A great way to honor him and make sure our players understand that on a daily basis around here, O’Connell said.

Metellus is a captain for the second straight season.

"It’s special. I think that’s one of the best things you can get named as in your playing career. That trust and accountability from teammates, it means a lot to me. I think of myself as a leader, it means a lot," Metellus said. "It’s just special, you’re a part of history. To know my name is going to be on there, it means a lot."

Will Jordan Addison play Sunday?

O’Connell is optimistic that Jordan Addison will be on the field against the Giants. Addison suffered an ankle injury during joint practices at Cleveland on Aug. 13. He was limited in practice on Monday, and the hope is he’s a full participant by the end of the week.

"I think Jordan is in a good spot. I feel pretty good about him making the game," O’Connell said.

Addison, the No. 23 overall pick last year, had 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns in his rookie year. He's also awaiting discipline from the NFL after an arrest for DUI back in July in California. He has a court appearance set for October. The league and the Vikings are going to let the legal process play out before any suspension is handed down.

What to expect from Sam Darnold on Sunday

Sunday will mark the debut of Sam Darnold as the Vikings' starting quarterback. He signed a one-year with Minnesota in free agency after Kirk Cousins left. The former No. 3 overall pick has arguably the most talented offense he's ever been around. Despite a rocky start to his career, what should we see?

"What I want to see and expect to see is what he’s done just on a daily basis for our team, how he’s prepared from when he first got here to all the way through training camp," O'Connell said. "It’s just that comfort of the work he’s put in. I expect him to go out and execute the offense and play well."

Darnold was asked after practice about being named one of the four offensive captains.

"It’s easy when you can just be yourself. This group in the locker room makes it really easy for me to just continue to be myself every single day," Darnold said. "No one is going to ask me to be anything other than that, that’s the special part about this group. Very honored to be a captain."

"He's going to be the Comeback Player of the Year. Mark my words," running back Aaron Jones said.