Minnesota Varsity League hosts state finals of Rocket League tournament

Minnesota's best high school gamers are battling out this weekend for championships in the Minnesota Varsity League High School State Finals.

On Sunday, FOX 9 is showing the tournament for the Rocket League finals. Starting at 2 p.m., you will have the chance to see a total of twenty matches including the finals between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

You can see all the matches on fox9.com and our YouTube channel.

Wisdom Gaming, which is streaming all the events, is also hosting an in-person audience at its location inside the Mall of America. Tickets for Sunday cost $10.

The Rocket League event caps off a weekend of tournaments including Minecraft, Valorant, Smash Bros, and Halo.