Minnesota Varsity League hosts state finals of Rocket League tournament
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota's best high school gamers are battling out this weekend for championships in the Minnesota Varsity League High School State Finals.
On Sunday, FOX 9 is showing the tournament for the Rocket League finals. Starting at 2 p.m., you will have the chance to see a total of twenty matches including the finals between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
You can see all the matches on fox9.com and our YouTube channel.
Wisdom Gaming, which is streaming all the events, is also hosting an in-person audience at its location inside the Mall of America. Tickets for Sunday cost $10.
Advertisement
The Rocket League event caps off a weekend of tournaments including Minecraft, Valorant, Smash Bros, and Halo.