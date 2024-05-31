Minnesota United transfers Emanuel Reynoso to Club Tijuana

article

Emanuel Reynoso’s tenure with Minnesota United FC is over after three-plus seasons.

The team announced Thursday it has transferred the standout midfielder to Club Tijuana of LIGA MX for an undisclosed fee.

"We would like to thank Emanuel Reynoso for his time and contributions on the field with Minnesota United," Minnesota United Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad said in a team-issued statement. "The club wishes him the best in the future."

Reynoso played just 31 minutes for the Loons as he dealt with a knee injury, and also had several travel issues with a visa back in Argentina. Reynoso had three separate absences from Minnesota United over the past two years and was suspended by Major League Soccer without pay to start the 2023 season after failing to show up for training camp. He was also suspended for nearly two months, from this past March to May, after not going to an appointment to get his U.S. green card.

Transferring Reynoso opens up a designated player spot, and an international roster spot. Reynoso also made more than $2 million this season with the Loons.

He was a two-time MLS All-Star and in 95 appearances, he scored 24 goals, had 37 assists and helped lead Minnesota United to the 2020 Western Conference Finals.