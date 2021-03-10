Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota United to open 2021 season April 16 at Seattle, home opener April 24

By Jeff Wald
Published 
Sports
FOX 9
article

Minnesota United will be on the road to open the MLS season April 16 at Seattle Sounders FC. The Loons' home opener will be April 24 against Real Salt Lake. ((credit: Minnesota United))

MINNEAPOLIS - Major League Soccer announced its 2021 regular season schedule on Wednesday, and Minnesota United will be on the road looking to get revenge to open the season.

The Loons will begin their 2021 season at Seattle Sounders FC at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, April 16, in a match that will be nationally televised on FS1. It will be the first time Minnesota United faces Seattle since the Loons had a 2-0 lead on Seattle in the Western Conference Finals, only to lose 3-2 after a furious Sounders’ rally.

"It will certainly bring back some memories and a lot of emotions from last year," Loons’ coach Adrian Heath said. "But going back we know how hard we worked to get to get to where we were last year and that has to be the reflection, the work we put in during the year and what it helped us achieve. Going to Seattle you always get up for that game. It’ll be nice to start the campaign where we ended and begin our work right away."

The Loons are coming off one of their most successful seasons, playing through and having their season altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Minnesota United reached the semifinals of the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, Fla., and also earned its first home playoff win in franchise history.

Minnesota United will host Real Salt Lake at 7 p.m. on April 24 for its home opener at Allianz Field. The Loons are entering their fifth season in MLS.