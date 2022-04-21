Minnesota United, MLS hosting 2022 All-Star Game at Allianz Field

article

Minnesota United and Major League Soccer officials announced Thursday the 2022 All-Star Game is coming to Allianz Field.

MLS All-Stars will face a team of All-Stars from Liga MX, Mexico’s top soccer league. The game, a rematch of the 2021 All-Star Game, is set for 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 20. Last year’s game between the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw. The MLS All-Stars eventually won on penalty kicks.

"Last year’s match between the MLS All-Stars and the LIGA MX All-Stars was the most competitive MLS All-Star Game ever, and we’re pleased to renew the rivalry between the two leagues this summer," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber in a statement. "Our partnership with LIGA MX has brought out the best in both leagues on and off the field, and I have no doubt the intensity will be even higher for the rematch in Minnesota. Beyond the game, All-Star Week will celebrate our sport with a series of cultural and community initiatives for the passionate soccer fans of the region. From the first day through the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, it will be an unforgettable week in Minnesota."

Advertisement

The game will be broadcast on ESPN, and will be aired in more than 190 countries. Tickets for the game will go on sale to the public on April 28.