Minnesota United knocks off Sporting KC 3-0 in MLS Cup Playoffs

The eighth time is apparently the charm for Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City.

The Loons scored a trio of first half goals and got a pair of huge saves from Dayne St. Clair early in a 3-0 win over Sporting KC Thursday night at Children’s Mercy Park. It’s Minnesota United’s first win in eight tries there, and more importantly, the Loons advance to the Western Conference Finals. They’ll face Seattle Sounders FC Monday night.

Minnesota United was previously 0-7 since 2014 at Sporting KC and had been out-scored 15-1 in the process, but none of that mattered Thursday. Adrian Heath said going into the game he’s never been more confident in his team heading into the match, and we saw why.

St. Clair denied Johnny Russell on an early breakaway, then got his right hand on a header bound for the back of the net. The two saves gave early fuel to the Loons’ offense.

Kevin Molino, who has been an offensive star for Minnesota United in recent games, got the scoring started. After a series of passes, Emanuel Reynoso threaded a pass to an open Molino on the wing. He beat keeper Tim Melia for a 1-0 lead in the 26th minute.

The Loons added to it eight minutes later. Reynoso chipped a ball over the Sporting KC back line, and Molino flicked it into the back corner for a 2-0 lead. Minnesota United scored its third tally of the half in the 38th minute. Reynoso sent a corner kick in, and Bakaye Dibassy was in the perfect spot for a header in the back of the net.

It’s the second straight game with at least three assists for Reynoso, who has 10 in his last four-and-a-half games. Molino is on a tear, with three straight games scoring twice. Only two other players have done that in the MLS Cup Playoffs, and they both won championships.

Minnesota United is one win away from playing for the MLS Cup Playoff title.