Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso named MLS All-Star

Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso on Wednesday was selected to the 28-man roster for Major League Soccer’s All-Star Game.

Reynoso came to the Loons in September of 2020 from Boca Juniors after spending his entire playing career in Argentina. In 13 regular season matches last season with Minnesota United, Reynoso provided an immediate impact on offense with one goal and seven assists. He followed with some MLS history, recording three assist in two playoff games.

He had a role in eight of the Loons’ playoff goals last season, scoring one off a free kick and assist in on seven others, as Minnesota United made a historic run to the Western Conference Finals.

In 15 matches and 14 starts this season, Reynoso has two goals and leads the Loons with five assists.

MLS All-Stars were selected from a combination of fan, player and media voting, picks by All-Star coach Bob Bradley and two from Commissioner Don Garber.

The MLS All-Stars will face the top players of LIGA MX at 8 p.m. on Aug. 25 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.