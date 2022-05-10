Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
12
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until THU 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:36 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until THU 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from WED 12:08 AM CDT until SUN 2:12 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until THU 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chippewa County, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Crow Wing County

Minnesota United hosting Everton FC in July 20 friendly at Allianz Field

By Jeff Wald
Published 
Sports
FOX 9
article

Members of Minnesota United celebrate the win against the Seattle Sounders at Allianz Field on July 18, 2021 in St Paul, Minnesota. Minnesota United defeated the Seattle Sounders 1-0. ((Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota United officials announced on Tuesday the team is hosting one of the top teams in the English Premier League for a friendly in July at Allianz Field.

The Loons will host Everton FC at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20. Tickets for the match will go on sale May 23. Fans can get early access to tickets, and the last three regular season home games, by purchasing the Big-Game Bundle.

Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath played for Everton FC from 1982-88. In 308 appearances, Heath scored 94 goals and helped lead Everton to EPL titles in 1985 and 1987.

"To say I’m excited would be an understatement," Heath said in a statement. "Everyone knows my feelings towards the club, the best thing that happened in my football life was playing for Everton. I couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to Minnesota. It will be a great occasion at Allianz Field, and I know we will have incredible fan support. They have an unbelievable traveling fanbase and I’ve no doubt they will bring their voice to Saint Paul. It’s an honor to host one of the premier clubs in world football."

Everton FC has competed in the top division of the EPL for 118 seasons and is the second-longest serving club in top flight English football. Everton has won league titles in the top flight of the EPL nine times, and has finished second seven times.

Minnesota United and Allianz Field are also hosting the MLS All-Star Game in August.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring the best of the world’s game to our Minnesota soccer community," MNUFC CEO Shari Ballard said in a statement. "Not only is Everton a storied club, but their meaningful history with Adrian will add an extra dimension of fun to the game. In addition to this game, we have a fantastic lineup of soccer coming to Allianz Field throughout the summer, including another international friendly against SC Paderborn 07 in July and the MLS All-Star game in August. We look forward to sharing all of these experiences with our fans and our community."