Minnesota United FC to hire Eric Ramsay as next head coach

article

Minnesota United FC has found its new head coach with the 2024 regular season opener just days away.

Sources confirm to FOX 9’s Pierre Noujaim that Eric Ramsay will be hired as the new coach for the Loons. Ramsay will replace Adrian Heath, who was fired last October with just two regular season games left. At the time, Minnesota United had lost six straight matches and was 12th in the Western Conference. Heath came to the Loons in November of 2016.

Cameron Knowles had served as Minnesota United’s interim coach as the team opened training camp in January. The Loons will host Columbus in the 2024 home opener at Allianz Field on March 2.

The Loons finished the 2023 season 10-13-11 and missed the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Ramsay, 32, is a native of Wales and was most recently an assistant coach for Manchester United. He joined that team in July of 2021 and specialized in player development and set pieces. He was also an assistant coach for the Wales National Team from March-September of 2023.

It is not yet known when Ramsay will join Minnesota United. He has to obtain a Visa to travel to the U.S.