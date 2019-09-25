Minnesota United clinches MLS Cup Playoff spot with late goal over Sporting KC

article

By beating Sporting KC with a late goal Wednesday night, Minnesota United FC guaranteed its first-ever MLS Cup Playoff spot.

Hassani Dotson scored the go-ahead goal in the waning minutes of the game at Allianz Field to secure the victory. MNUFC held off a late Sporting KC barrage, too, playing a man down with just 10 players when time expired.

The Loons will have their final regular season match Sunday evening when they host first place LAFC at Allianz Field.

Carlos Darwin Quintero #25 of Minnesota United steals the ball from Roger Espinoza #17 of Sporting Kansas City in the first half of the game at Allianz Field on September 25, 2019 in St Paul, Minnesota. (David Berding / Getty Images)

Their final position is not yet known, but no matter Sunday's result, the Loons will get a chance to bring a title home to Minnesota.