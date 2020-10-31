MLS cancels Minnesota United's match on Sunday after 2nd player tests positive for COVID-19

After a second Minnesota player has tested positive for COVID-19, the United have cancelled a match scheduled for Sunday against Kansas City.

In a statement, the team said the decision by the MLS came after a second player was confirmed with COVID-19 on Saturday. Earlier in the week, another player had also tested positive.

Sunday's match will not be rescheduled due to a limited number of available match days, the league decided.

Minnesota will be among a number of clubs that will finish the season with less than 23 completed games. As a result, the league playoffs will be decided by points on a per match basis rather than a total.