Minnesota Twins sign 2023 first round pick Walker Jenkins

The Minnesota Twins announced on Tuesday they’ve signed 2023 first round pick Walker Jenkins to his rookie contract.

Jenkins, an outfielder out of North Carolina, was the No. 5 overall choice by the Twins. They signed him to a $7.1 million bonus. He was introduced as the newest member of the Twins at Target Field, with his family at his introductory press conference.

Jenkins will soon report to Fort Myers, Fla. He talked with Fox 9 Sports Director Jim Rich before the Twins hosted the Seattle Mariners Tuesday night at Target Field.

The 6-foot-3, 212-pound outfielder hit .417 with two home runs, 33 runs scored, a .632 on-base percentage and a .633 slugging percentage in 24 games his senior season at South Brunswick. He also drew 32 walks in 95 plate appearances in leading his team to the round of 16 at the NCHSAA 3A State Playoffs.

Jenkins was the Gatorade North Carolina Baseball Player of the Year award for the second straight season. Over four seasons at New Brunswick, Jenkins hit .487 with 20 doubles, two triples, 14 homers, 53 RBI and scored 78 runs. Last season, he hit .527 with 10 homers, 40 RBI and scored 49 runs. He also had a 1.032 slugging percentage.