Minnesota Twins, Derek Falvey agree to mutually part ways after 9 seasons

The Brief The Minnesota Twins on Friday announced they've agreed to mutually part ways with Derek Falvey after nine seasons. The Twins got to the American League Playoffs four times during Falvey's tenure. Jeremy Zoll will take over baseball operations as the Twins get ready to head to Spring Training in Fort Myers, Fla.



The Minnesota Twins are soon headed to Spring Training in Fort Myers, Fla. On Friday, they announced they’ve mutually parted ways with Derek Falvey as President of Baseball and Business Operations.

Derek Falvey leaves Twins after 9 seasons

What we know:

As recently as a week ago, Falvey spoke with reporters about the 2026 Twins’ season during TwinsFest at Target Field, and was one of the lead speakers at the team's media luncheon. Falvey was hired by the Twins in 2016 as the Chief Baseball Officer, and was promoted to President of Baseball Operations in 2019.

General Manager Jeremy Zoll will take over the baseball department, while Tom Pohlad will oversee the business operations.

Tom Pohlad reacts

What they're saying:

Pohlad issued the following statement after Friday’s announcement:

"Over the past several weeks, Derek and I had thoughtful and candid conversations about leadership, structure, and the future of the club. We reached a shared understanding that the needs of the organization are evolving and that a leadership transition is the best way to move forward.

"I want to thank Derek for everything he has contributed to this organization. When he joined the Twins nine years ago, it was, in many ways, a watershed moment for this franchise. His leadership was transformational. He helped modernize every aspect of our baseball operations and led with strong values, intention, and purpose. Derek created a culture grounded in learning and in the belief that organizations grow when people grow. Under his leadership, the Twins captured three division titles and made four postseason appearances. We are grateful for his dedication, his integrity, and the impact he made here.

"While we value our foundation, our commitment to building a championship caliber organization requires decisiveness and urgency. We will immediately begin a search for a President of Business Operations who, along with General Manager Jeremy Zoll, will report to me."

Falvey’s time with Twins

Dig deeper:

The Twins went 690-666 during his tenure with the organization. They went to the American League Playoffs four times, winning American League Central Division titles in 2019, 2020 and 2023.

It’s the latest Twins’ shakeup after Rocco Baldelli was fired following a 70-92 season in 2025, and missing the playoffs. The Twins hired Derek Shelton to replace him.

Falvey issued the following statement on Friday:

What they're saying:

"Following a series of thoughtful conversations with Tom that began after the ownership transition and progressed over the past few weeks, we both agreed this was the right time for us to part ways.

"Ownership transitions naturally create moments for reflection and honest dialogue about leadership, vision, and how an organization wants to move forward. Over the past several weeks we had those conversations openly and constructively and ultimately reached a shared understanding that this was the right step both for the organization and for me personally.

"I’ve been incredibly fortunate to spend this chapter of my career with the Minnesota Twins. This organization, the people inside it, and Twins Territory have meant a great deal to me and my family. I’m deeply grateful to our fans, whose passion, loyalty, and care for this team never waver. It was a privilege to represent this organization and I’m proud of the work we did together to modernize the baseball operation, build a strong foundation of talent, and foster a culture centered on competing the right way.

"I’m thankful to the Pohlad family for the opportunity and the trust they placed in me, and I have tremendous confidence in the talented people across the organization. Jeremy Zoll is an outstanding baseball leader, Derek Shelton is an excellent manager, and I believe the Club is well positioned for success in the years ahead.

"On a personal level, I’m looking forward to taking some time to be with my family, reflect and consider what comes next. I don’t have specific plans yet, but I’m grateful for the experiences I’ve had here and excited about the next chapter when the time is right."