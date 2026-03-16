Goodhue County sheriff’s deputy released from hospital after being hit by car

The Brief Authorities say a Goodhue County sheriff's deputy was hospitalized Saturday night after their squad was hit while responding to a driving complaint. The sheriff's deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries. The driver that hit the deputy is suspected of drinking at the time, and is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.



A Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office deputy was released from the hospital Saturday night after being hit by a vehicle while responding to a driving complaint.

Authorities say the driver, who is suspected of drinking at the time of the crash, is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Goodhue County deputy hurt in crash

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened at about 4:11 p.m. Friday on southbound Highway 52 at milepost 72 in Pine Island. A Goodhue County Sheriff’s deputy was parked on the shoulder of Highway 52 awaiting a driving complaint when the squad was hit from behind by a vehicle heading southbound.

The sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital, but had non-life threatening injuries.

Driver suffers life-threatening injuries

The other side:

The State Patrol says the driver that hit the deputy, a 31-year-old Rochester man, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Authorities say alcohol is suspected.

What we don't know:

What led up to the crash remains under investigation.