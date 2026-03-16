Goodhue County sheriff’s deputy released from hospital after being hit by car
PINE ISLAND, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office deputy was released from the hospital Saturday night after being hit by a vehicle while responding to a driving complaint.
Authorities say the driver, who is suspected of drinking at the time of the crash, is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Goodhue County deputy hurt in crash
What we know:
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened at about 4:11 p.m. Friday on southbound Highway 52 at milepost 72 in Pine Island. A Goodhue County Sheriff’s deputy was parked on the shoulder of Highway 52 awaiting a driving complaint when the squad was hit from behind by a vehicle heading southbound.
The sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital, but had non-life threatening injuries.
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries
The other side:
The State Patrol says the driver that hit the deputy, a 31-year-old Rochester man, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Authorities say alcohol is suspected.
What we don't know:
What led up to the crash remains under investigation.