Minnesota Twins announce opening day plans, return of free plaza breakfast

article

A little less than a month after the MLB announced an end to its players’ strike, the Minnesota Twins will open their season at home against the Seattle Mariners.

One week before the season begins the Twins have announced plans for their opening day celebrations.

For the first time since 2019 – before the COVID-19 pandemic began – Breakfast on the Plaza will return for fans. Between 6 and 9:00 a.m. people are invited to grab a free ballpark breakfast, including complimentary food and beverage, while DJ Mad Mardigan spins live on Target Plaza.

Prior to the game, Twins legends Tony Oliva (Gate #6) and Kent Hrbek (Gate #14) will be in attendance to open their namesake ballpark entrances at 1:00 p.m.

Franchise icons Tom Kelly (Gate #3) and Jim Kaat (Gate #29), along with Kirby Puckett Jr. and Catherine Puckett (Gate #34), will also officially open their Target Field gates to a new season.

Select players from the Twins’ 2022 Opening Day roster will greet season ticket holders entering through an exclusive entrance near Target Field Station.

At full capacity this season, last year Target Field could only host up to 10,000 fans under Minnesota’s recently loosened COVID-19 restrictions.

Advertisement

In addition to the opening day celebrations, the first 10,000 fans in attendance throughout opening weekend – April 7, 9 and 10 against the Mariners – will receive a free Twins jacket.