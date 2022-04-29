Timberwolves season ends in 114-106 Game 6 loss to Grizzlies

article

There will not be a Game 7 in Memphis. The Minnesota Timberwolves season came to an end in a 114-106 loss to the Grizzlies Friday night in front of another sellout crowd at Target Center.

For the third time this series, the Timberwolves couldn’t hold a double-digit fourth quarter lead. The Grizzlies out-scored the Timberwolves 40-22 over the final 12 minutes, and advance to the Western Conference Semifinals to face the Golden State Warriors.

The Timberwolves’ season ends, losing the series in six games, after 46 regular season wins and the team’s second appearance in the NBA Playoffs since 2004. Of all people to dagger the Timberwolves, it was Apple Valley native Tyus Jones, who hit a 3-pointer to give the Grizzlies a 106-102 lead with less than a minute to play. Jones finished with 10 points, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes.

Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks each had 23 points to lead the Grizzlies. Brandon Clarke had 17 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies out-rebounded the Timberwolves 56-37 for the game, and grabbed 17 offensive rebounds.

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 30 points, five rebounds and five assists. Karl-Anthony Towns had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, but Jordan McLaughlin and Jaden McDaniels were the story for the Wolves. The two combined for 31 points off the bench. McDaniels had 24 points, shooting 8-of-9 from the field.

McLaughlin’s play in the second half forced Chris Finch to bench D’Angelo Russell in the fourth quarter.

The Timberwolves’ inability to close out games in the fourth quarter ultimately ended their season.