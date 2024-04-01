Timberwolves playoff tickets go on sale Thursday

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves have eight regular season games left, and have already clinched a spot in the NBA postseason.

The Timberwolves announced Monday that tickets for Games 1 and 2 of their first round Western Conference Playoff series will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. A special presale for season-ticket holders will start at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Tickets will start at $49.

The Timberwolves are currently 51-23 and in the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference. They are four games ahead of the L.A. Clippers for the No. 4 spot, and just one game out of the top spot with eight games to play. The Timberwolves are in the Western Conference Playoffs for the third straight season, but will avoid the NBA’s Play-In series.

Minnesota is likely to have home court for at least one series, and is 26-10 at Target Center this season. Right now, it’s a three-way race between the Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets for the No. 1 spot in the West.

The Timberwolves are home for five of their final eight games, starting Tuesday night against the Houston Rockets. They host the Toronto Raptors Wednesday night. They close out the regular season April 14 against the Phoenix Suns in a game that could have playoff seeding implications.