Minnesota Timberwolves make trade for Rudy Gobert official

The Minnesota Timberwolves have made it official: They’ve acquired arguably the best defensive center in the NBA in a blockbuster trade.

The Timberwolves announced Wednesday they’ve traded Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler and four future first round picks for Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert. The future picks are in 2023, 2025, 2027 and a top-five protected pick in 2029.

It’s Tim Connelly’s first big move with Minnesota as the new president of basketball operations, taking a swing to turn the Timberwolves into a potential championship contender. Gobert, a 7-1, 258-pound center, is a three-time All-Star, three-time Defensive Player of the Year and four-time All-NBA selection.

In 66 regular season games last year, Gobert averaged 15.6 points and 14.7 rebounds per game. Gobert gives the Timberwolves a rim protector, something they lacked in their loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA Playoffs. Gobert ranked second in the NBA last season with 53 double-doubles, and was third in blocked shots at 2.1 per game. He’s played in 49 career playoff games, all starts, averaging 13.4 points on 66.2 percent shooting, 11.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.

The move gives the Timberwolves a corps of Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell.

Beverley appeared in 58 games, including 54 starts, for the Timberwolves last season, averaging 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Beasley appeared in 130 games, including 68 starts, over three seasons with the Timberwolves, averaging 15.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Vanderbilt appeared in 140 games, including 97 starts, for Minnesota over three seasons, averaging 6.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Trading for Gobert gives the Timberwolves a defensive presence that can allow Towns to shift to power forward, where the hope is he can avoid the foul trouble that caused issues in critical games last season.

Gobert is entering his 10th season in the NBA, and was a first round pick by the Jazz at No. 27 overall in 2013. He has four years remaining on his current contract, worth about $170 million. He's due to make $38.1 million this upcoming season.

The Timberwolves have made the NBA Playoffs three times since 2003. The trade for Gobert is arguably the biggest move in more than three decades for the franchise. The Timberwolves will introduce Gobert at a news conference Wednesday afternoon at Target Center.