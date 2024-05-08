Massive fire burning in Newport, Minn.

Fire crews are battling a massive fire that has broken out off Highway 10 in Newport, Minn. on Wednesday.

The fire is burning along Hastings Avenue near Tibbetts Place.

Traffic cameras showed massive plumes of smoke burning during the 2 o'clock hour.

A Washington County Sheriff's Office spokesperson says the blaze started with a vehicle fire which then spread to a building. Aerial video shows significant damage to that building.

So far, no injuries have been reported.