Minnesota Timberwolves introduce 2022 draft class at Target Center

The Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday introduced the three newest members of the organization at a news conference at Target Center, after a busy night at last Thursday’s NBA Draft.

It was the first draft for Tim Connelly as the new president of basketball operations with the Timberwolves, and he was a busy man. The Timberwolves traded the No. 19 pick, and at the No. 22 overall pick, selected Auburn center Walker Kessler. They traded the No. 29 pick and moved back up to the No. 26 spot, selecting Duke guard Wendell Moore Jr.

In the second round, they moved the No. 40 overall pick and at No. 45, selected Josh Minott of Memphis. All three were introduced on Tuesday. The Timberwolves felt this draft class was about adding depth to a team that already had talent. The franchise own 46 games last year and earned its second trip to the NBA Playoffs since 2004.

"When you’re transitioning from a team that’s continuing developing to a team that’s starting to win a little bit more, young players often have a harder time and a longer road to crack into a lineup and rotation because you’re not just offering free minutes," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. "But these are guys that we think can come in and in spot situations, certainly early fill some needs for us. We’re not going to put too much pressure on them to be great right away."

Kessler is a 7-1, 245-pound center who played one season at North Carolina before transferring to Auburn last year. He averaged 11.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.6 blocks per game, which led the country, for the Tigers last season. He was voted the National Defensive Player of the Year, Third Team All-America and was one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul Jabbar Center of the Year honor after leading the country in blocks. He’d give the Timberwolves a true center, which would give Karl-Anthony Towns position flexibility.

Moore became the fourth Blue Devils’ player selected in the first round, and one of five total. He spent three seasons at Duke, and averaged 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game in 39 starts last season. He played nearly 34 minutes per game for Duke, and shot 41.3 percent from the perimeter.

"Super excited to have these three guys join our organization. As good of players as they are, a hugely important part of our team is having guys that are about the right things. We couldn’t a bad word about any three of you. It’s a fun day to get to know these guys," Connelly said.