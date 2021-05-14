Minnesota-Ohio State Sept. 2 opener to air nationally on FOX

The Minnesota-Ohio State football season opener will be a primetime kickoff airing nationally on FOX. The Gophers will host the Buckeyes under the lights at TCF Bank Stadium. Kickoff time has not yet been announced.

Gophers football schedule for 2021

Sept. 2 (Thu) vs Ohio State - FOX

Sept. 11 vs Miami (Ohio)

Sept. 18 at Colorado

Sept. 25 vs Bowling Green (Homecoming)

Oct. 2 at Purdue

Oct. 16 vs Nebraska

Oct. 23 vs Maryland

Oct. 30 at Northwestern

Nov. 6 vs Illinois

Nov. 13 at Iowa

Nov. 20 at Indiana

Nov. 27 vs Wisconsin