Minnesota-Ohio State Sept. 2 opener to air nationally on FOX
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota-Ohio State football season opener will be a primetime kickoff airing nationally on FOX. The Gophers will host the Buckeyes under the lights at TCF Bank Stadium. Kickoff time has not yet been announced.
Gophers football schedule for 2021
Sept. 2 (Thu) vs Ohio State - FOX
Sept. 11 vs Miami (Ohio)
Sept. 18 at Colorado
Sept. 25 vs Bowling Green (Homecoming)
Oct. 2 at Purdue
Oct. 16 vs Nebraska
Oct. 23 vs Maryland
Oct. 30 at Northwestern
Nov. 6 vs Illinois
Nov. 13 at Iowa
Nov. 20 at Indiana
Nov. 27 vs Wisconsin