Minnesota Lynx select Maryland guard Diamond Miller No. 2 overall in WNBA Draft

The Minnesota Lynx on Monday added one of the best college guards in the country to start the 2023 WNBA Draft.

With the No. 2 overall pick, the Lynx chose Maryland guard Diamond Miller. A former five-star recruit out of high school, Miller was a Second Team All-American this past season for the Terrapins and a two-time All-Big Ten pick.

This past season, she averaged 19.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Terrapins, and set a program record with 201 made free throws. At 6-3, Miller will give the Lynx size and skill in the backcourt.

"She’s a player who appears to be pretty coachable and she has a lot of confidence. That’s what separates these players in the draft. The really good ones believe they can do anything, and that’s something that I think is enjoyable to coach. It’s enjoyable to kind of dive into from a player development standpoint," Lynx coach and front office head Cheryl Reeve said about Miller before the WNBA Draft. "Diamond has the physical gifts we all look at and go ‘wow.’ She’s a legit 6-3 and has some strength, athleticism, real abilities."

Miller had a career-high 32 points and 10 rebounds last November in a win over Baylor. In early December, she had 31 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, and hit the game-winning shot in a win over Notre Dame.

It's a new era for the Lynx in the 2023 season, with center Sylvia Fowles retiring from professional basketball and Napheesa Collier returning for her first full season since having her first child.