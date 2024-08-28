Stream Minnesota high school football games on FOX 9 this fall
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - FOX 9 will highlight a high school football game of the week this fall — streaming on FOX9.com and FOX 9's YouTube channel, with some games also airing on FOX LOCAL.
Schedule of games streaming on FOX 9
Here is FOX 9's game of the week schedule:
- Thursday, Aug. 29: Minnetonka at White Bear Lake at 7 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 6: Brainerd at Elk River
- Friday, Sept. 13: Lakeville North at Lakeville South
- Friday, Sept. 20: TBD
- Friday, Sept. 27: Becker at Hutchinson
- Friday, Oct. 4: TBD
- Friday, Oct. 11: TBD
- Wednesday, Oct. 16: TBD
Note: This schedule will be updated as more games are confirmed.
How to watch the games
FOX 9 will be streaming the games from start to finish on FOX9.com, on the FOX 9 news app, on FOX 9's YouTube channel and in the player above. Some games will also be featured on FOX LOCAL.
If you missed the game, you can watch it on-demand on FOX9.com, FOX 9's YouTube channel and on your TV via FOX LOCAL.