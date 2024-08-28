Stream Minnesota high school football games on FOX 9 this fall

The Brief FOX 9 will stream a high school football game each week this fall, starting on Thursday, Aug. 29. You can watch the games for free on FOX9.com, FOX 9's YouTube channel, and some games are on FOX LOCAL.



FOX 9 will highlight a high school football game of the week this fall — streaming on FOX9.com and FOX 9's YouTube channel, with some games also airing on FOX LOCAL.

Schedule of games streaming on FOX 9

Here is FOX 9's game of the week schedule:

Thursday, Aug. 29: Minnetonka at White Bear Lake at 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6: Brainerd at Elk River

Friday, Sept. 13: Lakeville North at Lakeville South

Friday, Sept. 20: TBD

Friday, Sept. 27: Becker at Hutchinson

Friday, Oct. 4: TBD

Friday, Oct. 11: TBD

Wednesday, Oct. 16: TBD

Note: This schedule will be updated as more games are confirmed.

How to watch the games

FOX 9 will be streaming the games from start to finish on FOX9.com, on the FOX 9 news app, on FOX 9's YouTube channel and in the player above. Some games will also be featured on FOX LOCAL.

If you missed the game, you can watch it on-demand on FOX9.com, FOX 9's YouTube channel and on your TV via FOX LOCAL.