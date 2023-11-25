Gophers' regular season ends at 5-7 after 28-14 loss to Wisconsin

article

The 2023 season for the University of Minnesota football team will go down as one of major disappointment and big missed opportunities, with the Big Ten West there for the taking.

The Gophers’ regular season came to an end Saturday in a 28-14 loss to Wisconsin on Senior Day at Huntington Bank Stadium. Minnesota finishes 5-7 overall, under .500 in a full 12-game slate for the first time since P.J. Fleck’s first season in 2017. They finish 3-6 in Big Ten play, Paul Bunyan’s Axe goes back to Madison and now they wait to find out if their APR score is enough to get them to a bowl game.

The Gophers had a 14-7 lead on the Badgers in the second quarter, but Wisconsin pulled away with 21 unanswered points. As it has been for the second half of the season, the Gophers’ defense was a major issue in Saturday’s loss. They had no answer for Braelon Allen, who had 192 total yards, 165 on the ground, and a pair of touchdowns. Tanner Mordecai was 14-of-22 passing for 1465 yards and touchdowns to Will Pauling and Riley Nowakowski.

The Gophers gave up 412 total yards, 267 on the ground after giving up more than 600 at Purdue earlier this season, and 434 at Ohio State last week. They lost players due to injuries, they missed tackles.

Offensively, Athan Kaliakmanis was 16-of-28 for 167 yards and a touchdown to Daniel Jackson. Jordan Nubin had 24 carries for 93 yards and a score, but the Gophers were just 5-of-13 on third down on the day.

With the game tied 14-14 at half, Allen made four Gophers’ defenders miss on a 50-yard run in the third quarter, then scored on the next play to give Wisconsin a 21-14 lead. Mordecai hit Nowakowski for a score from five yards out to give the Badgers a 28-14 lead with 10 seconds left in the third.

After scoring on their opening drive, the Gophers punted three straight times. Minnesota’s second half featured two punts, a turnover on downs, Jackson losing a fumble and Kaliakmanis having a pass intercepted.

We don’t yet know what the 2024 roster will look like under Fleck, but 17 players walked on Senior Day at Huntington Bank Stadium. Now, we wait to find out of the Gophers will go to a bowl game. Minneosta's regular season ends on a four-game losing streak.