Taylor, Kramer lead Gophers to 30-24 win over Bowling Green at Quick Lane Bowl

The University of Minnesota football team entered the Quick Lane Bowl on Tuesday with the story being Cole Kramer staying with the program to start at quarterback despite being ready to leave the program and get ready for a February wedding.

The story after a 30-24 win over Bowling Green was true freshman Darius Green. The Michigan native grew up not far from Ford Field, and he put on a show for Gophers’ fans with 219 total yards and a touchdown. Taylor missed the last five regular season games with an injury, but helped lead the Gophers to their fifth bowl victory under P.J. Fleck.

Taylor, Minnesota’s leading rusher and a three-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week, had 35 carries for 208 yards and a 17-yard touchdown that gave the Gophers a 30-17 lead with 8:04 to play. In his first career start, Kramer was 8-of-16 passing for 26 yards, and touchdowns to Elijah Spencer and Jameson Geers. He also ran for a score on a sneak.

Taylor announced he was returning to the program shortly after Minnesota’s 28-14 loss to Wisconsin to finish the regular season 5-7, with the help of Dinkytown Athletes, the Gophers’ collective for NIL. He earned Quick Lane Bowl MVP honors after the win.

The Gophers started to pull away from the Falcons with a 14-0 third quarter after they out-gained Bowling Green 117-6. The Falcons got within 30-24 with 2:33 to play after Connor Bazelak scored from two yards out, but Minnesota recovered the ensuing onside kick.

The last time Minnesota faced Bowling Green, it was a stunning 14-10 loss to the Falcons at Hungtington Bank Stadium as 31-point favorites in 2021.

The Gophers finish the season 6-7, and Fleck earns his 50th career win at Minnesota.