Players with MN ties on US Olympic men's and women's hockey teams: List

article

The Brief Minnesota is well represented on the Olympic hockey teams for the 2026 Winter Games. Three Wild players on the USA team and four Wild players will be playing for Team Sweden. On the women's roster, six Minnesota Frost players have made the team.



Several players with Minnesota ties are on Team USA for the men's and women's Olympic hockey teams, who will compete in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games. That includes six members of the Minnesota Frost.

The 2026 Olympics begin on Feb. 6 with the Opening Ceremony.

Team USA men's hockey roster

What we know:

The men's Team USA hockey team features several players with Minnesota ties, including three members of the Minnesota Wild. They are: Forward Matt Boldy and defenders Brock Faber and Quinn Hughes.

Fellow Minnesotans Jake Guentzel, Brock Nelson and Jake Oettinger are also on the Team USA roster.

Here's the full USA men's team roster:

Forwards:

Matt Boldy

Kyle Connor

Jack Eichel

Jake Guentzel

Jack Hughes

Clayton Keller

Dylan Larkin

Auston Matthews

J.T. Miller

Brock Nelson

Tage Thompson

Brady Tkachuk

Matthew Tkachuk

Vincent Trocheck

Defense:

Brock Faber

Noah Hanifin

Quinn Hugues

Seth Jones

Charlie Mcavoy

Jake Sanderson

Jaccob Slavin

Zach Werenski

Goalies:

Connor Hellebuyck

Jake Oettinger

Jeremy Swayman

Meanwhile, four Wild players are on Team Sweden. They are forward Joel Eriksson Ek, defender Jonas Brodin and goalies Filip Gustafsson and Jesper Wallstedt.

Team USA women's hockey roster includes 8 with MN ties

Local perspective:

Eight women with Minnesota ties will play for Team USA in Italy.

The women's team features six Minnesota Frost skaters. They are: forwards Kendall Coyne Schofield, Kelly Pannek, Grace Zumwinkle, Britta Curl-Salemme and Taylor Heise, as well as defender Lee Stecklein. That's the largest contingent of skates in the PWHL, a news release says.

Heise, Zumwinkle, Pannek and Stecklein also have ties to the Minnesota Gophers. Meanwhile, Abbey Murphy, a U of M graduate student, will be playing forward for Team USA at the Olympics. Cal Dietz is also joining the squad as the team's strength and conditioning coach.

Rory Guilday, a defender, is from Chanhassen and is also on the Team USA roster.

Here's the full USA women's team roster:

Forwards:

Hannah Bilka

Alex Carpenter

Britta Curl-Salemme (Frost)

Kendall Coyne Schofield (Roseville/Gophers/Frost)

Joy Dunne

Taylor Heise (Gophers/Frost)

Tessa Janecke

Hilary Knight

Abbey Murphy (Gophers)

Kelly Pannek (Plymouth/Gophers/Frost)

Hayley Scamurra

Kirsten Simms

Grace Zumwinkle (Excelsior/Gophers/Frost)

Defense:

Cayla Barnes

Laila Edwards

Rory Guilday (Chanhassen)

Caroline Harvey

Megan Keller

Lee Stecklein (Gophers/Frost)

Hayley Winn

Goalies:

Aerin Frankel

Ava McNaughton

Swyneth Philips