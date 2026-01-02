Players with MN ties on US Olympic men's and women's hockey teams: List
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several players with Minnesota ties are on Team USA for the men's and women's Olympic hockey teams, who will compete in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games. That includes six members of the Minnesota Frost.
The 2026 Olympics begin on Feb. 6 with the Opening Ceremony.
Team USA men's hockey roster
What we know:
The men's Team USA hockey team features several players with Minnesota ties, including three members of the Minnesota Wild. They are: Forward Matt Boldy and defenders Brock Faber and Quinn Hughes.
Fellow Minnesotans Jake Guentzel, Brock Nelson and Jake Oettinger are also on the Team USA roster.
Here's the full USA men's team roster:
Forwards:
- Matt Boldy
- Kyle Connor
- Jack Eichel
- Jake Guentzel
- Jack Hughes
- Clayton Keller
- Dylan Larkin
- Auston Matthews
- J.T. Miller
- Brock Nelson
- Tage Thompson
- Brady Tkachuk
- Matthew Tkachuk
- Vincent Trocheck
Defense:
- Brock Faber
- Noah Hanifin
- Quinn Hugues
- Seth Jones
- Charlie Mcavoy
- Jake Sanderson
- Jaccob Slavin
- Zach Werenski
Goalies:
- Connor Hellebuyck
- Jake Oettinger
- Jeremy Swayman
Meanwhile, four Wild players are on Team Sweden. They are forward Joel Eriksson Ek, defender Jonas Brodin and goalies Filip Gustafsson and Jesper Wallstedt.
Team USA women's hockey roster includes 8 with MN ties
Local perspective:
Eight women with Minnesota ties will play for Team USA in Italy.
The women's team features six Minnesota Frost skaters. They are: forwards Kendall Coyne Schofield, Kelly Pannek, Grace Zumwinkle, Britta Curl-Salemme and Taylor Heise, as well as defender Lee Stecklein. That's the largest contingent of skates in the PWHL, a news release says.
Heise, Zumwinkle, Pannek and Stecklein also have ties to the Minnesota Gophers. Meanwhile, Abbey Murphy, a U of M graduate student, will be playing forward for Team USA at the Olympics. Cal Dietz is also joining the squad as the team's strength and conditioning coach.
Rory Guilday, a defender, is from Chanhassen and is also on the Team USA roster.
Here's the full USA women's team roster:
Forwards:
- Hannah Bilka
- Alex Carpenter
- Britta Curl-Salemme (Frost)
- Kendall Coyne Schofield (Roseville/Gophers/Frost)
- Joy Dunne
- Taylor Heise (Gophers/Frost)
- Tessa Janecke
- Hilary Knight
- Abbey Murphy (Gophers)
- Kelly Pannek (Plymouth/Gophers/Frost)
- Hayley Scamurra
- Kirsten Simms
- Grace Zumwinkle (Excelsior/Gophers/Frost)
Defense:
- Cayla Barnes
- Laila Edwards
- Rory Guilday (Chanhassen)
- Caroline Harvey
- Megan Keller
- Lee Stecklein (Gophers/Frost)
- Hayley Winn
Goalies:
- Aerin Frankel
- Ava McNaughton
- Swyneth Philips