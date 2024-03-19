Minnesota connections to the NCAA Tournament

article

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team is not in the NCAA Tournament this year, but they are playing in the NIT Tournament against Butler Tuesday night.

There are still several Minnesota connections to the Big Dance and March Madness. That includes 18 Minnesota natives on rosters that are in the NCAA Tournament, and two former Gophers’ coaches that are dancing.

Here’s a look at some of the top storylines as the First Four starts Tuesday night, while first round action begins Thursday.

THE CRETIN-DERHAM HALL CONNECTION

The private school in St. Paul has had a tradition of creating quality basketball players. This year, three former Cretin-Derham Hall standouts are dancing. Curtis Jones is with Iowa State, a No. 2 seed. His Cyclones face South State in the first round. Prior Lake’s Robert Jones is also on that squad, as is Demarion Watson of Totino-Grace.

J’Vonne Hadley is with Colorado, which is in a First Four game against Boise State. Finally, Tre Holloman is a guard off the bench at Michigan State, which faces Mississippi State.

MINNESOTA NATIVES TAKE WISCONSIN DANCING

The running joke is that Lakeville North is Madison West. Tyler Wahl and Nolan Winter both play for the Badgers, as does former Eastview standout Steven Crowl. Jack Janicki is also a walk-on. They’ll face James Madison in their opener.

GOPHERS TRANSFERS GOING TO DANCE

Ta’Lon Cooper and Treyton Thompson both decided after last season it was in their best interest to find another school for the 2023-24 season. The entered the transfer portal after the Gophers went 9-22. Cooper landed at South Carolina, which will face Oregon in the opening round. Thompson, an Alexandria native, is at Stetson. They get No. 1 UConn.

FORMER GOPHERS COACHES IN THE DANCE

Richard Pitino was dismissed from Minnesota three years ago. Now at New Mexico, he led the Lobos to a 26-9 season and Mountain West Conference Tournament title. They get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, and face Clemson in the opening round.

Perhaps the most entertaining story of the tournament: Former Gophers’ coach Dan Monson and Long Beach State agreed early last week to part ways after this season. Then, Long Beach State went out and won the Big West Conference Tournament. Monson, on the way out, is going dancing. They’ll be trying on Cinderella’s slipper against Arizona in the opening round.

OTHERS

Former Park Center standout Dain Dainja plays for Illinois, a No. 3 seed. Wayzata standout Cam Heidi is now with Purdue, a No. 1 seed. Former Hopkins star Kerwin Walton transferred from North Carolina to Texas Tech, which is a No. 6 seed.

So while the Gophers aren’t dancing, there are plenty of local reasons to watch March Madness.