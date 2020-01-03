Minnehaha Academy star Jalen Suggs picks Gonzaga, doesn't rule out playing overseas

Minnehaha Academy senior guard Jalen Suggs is the No. 6-ranked overall high school player in the country, and the No. 2 point guard. Friday night, he made it official where he’s headed to college.

Suggs had offers in both football and basketball from all over the country, but decided his best path for college is on the basketball court. He made it official in his high school gym, choosing Gonzaga over Iowa State, Florida, Florida State and the Gophers. He made his announcement while unveiling a “Zags Up” shirt.

“To me personally, Mark Few is the best coach in the country,” Suggs told ESPN shortly after announcing his decision. “He’s got that winning mentality, just like I do. He’s a great competitor, and what he does with his players and his point guards, I believe that going in there in that system, I can truly grow and develop as a player.”

Suggs is the top senior in Minnesota and a consensus 5-star recruit. He scored 25 points, 22 in the first half with five 3-pointers, Friday night as his Minnehaha Academy squad beat Park Center 89-68.

Jalen Suggs speaks with members of the media after announcing he will play for Gonzaga in college. (FOX 9)

Suggs and Minnehaha Academy will face Sierra Canyon, led by Lebron James's son Bronny James, Saturday night at Target Center.

Advertisement

Suggs did not rule out the possibility that he might never play for Gonzaga. He already missed the early Division I signing period in November, and could opt to play overseas for a year before he’s eligible for the NBA Draft.

“That consideration is very serious. Me, my parents have been in talks with multiple teams overseas trying to figure out contracts and stuff like that. But as of right now, I’m fully invested in the Zags,” Suggs said.