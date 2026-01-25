Minneapolis shooting: Timberwolves ‘heartbroken’ by Alex Pretti’s death

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves postponed Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors at Target Center after Alex Pretti was fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent in south Minneapolis. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said before Sunday's game the team is heartbroken by the events that have transpired. Warriors' coach Steve Kerr called the situation sad, and said he loves Minneapolis.



The Minnesota Timberwolves were scheduled to host the Golden State Warriors Saturday afternoon, but the game was postponed after Alex Pretti was fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent during an immigration operation in south Minneapolis.

The game is being played Sunday, and Timberwolves’ coach Chris Finch gave an emotional opening statement during his pregame availability about two hours before tip-off. Pretti’s death is the second since Operation Metro Surge started, and third shooting involving a federal agent.

‘Playing basketball didn’t feel like the right thing to do’

What we know:

Finch called Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr and the two made a decision to postpone the game. Timberwolves’ players didn’t feel comfortable playing in the aftermath of the shotoing.

"For the second time in less than three weeks, we’ve lost another beloved member of our community in the most unimaginable way. As an organization, we’re heartbroken for what we are having to witness and endure and watch," Finch said, at times getting choked up. "We just want to extend our thoughts, prayers and concern for Mr. Pretti and family, all the loved ones and everyone involved in such an unconscionable situation in a community we really love full of people who are by nature peaceful and prideful. We just stand in support of our great community. Playing basketball yesterday just didn’t feel like the right thing to do."

Steve Kerr: ‘It’s very said, I love Minneapolis’

What they're saying:

Kerr and the Warriors were at their team hotel in downtown Minneapolis Friday, watching thousands of people marching and protesting against ICE. He gave a lengthy reaction before Sunday’s game, and is known to speak out on social justice and political issues across the country.

"I got a call from Finch during our coach’s meeting. We talked, I told him we didn’t have a great sense of anything, we were really going to lean on them, it’s their city. All their players were feeling really uneasy about everything. I totally agree with the decision, everything should be about safety and concern for everybody here in Minneapolis with what’s going on," Kerr said.

Kerr added, "It's very sad. I love the city of Minneapolis, it’s very sad what’s happening. I feel for the city, there’s a pall that has been cast over the city, you can feel it. A lot of people are suffering. Those families will never get their family members back. When all the unrest settles down, those family members won’t be returning home and that’s devastating. The general feeling is just one of sadness for Minneapolis.

My concern as an American, we’re not perfect, we never have been. But I think our ideals have been in the right place for a long time. No matter what side of the aisle you stand on, I think remembering the values that come with the Constitution, that come with citizenship, the values of looking after each other are so important right now. Just because of the extremism we can feel all over the place, people are so angry, there should be an appeal to our better angels to look after one another and recognize what’s happening. We’re being divided. In times like these, you have to lean on values and who you are and who you want to be. That’s what’s so sad about all this, we’re at each other’s throats right now."