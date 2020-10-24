Michigan pounds Gophers 49-24 in Big Ten opener

article

The University of Minnesota football team faced adversity head-on just to play football in 2020. Things aren’t going to get any easier for the Gophers after a 49-24 loss to No. 18-ranked Michigan Saturday night at TCF Bank Stadium.

The only fans in the building were family of players for both teams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Between injuries and possible COVID-19 issues, Minnesota was without offensive linemen Daniel Fa'alele, Curtis Dunlap Jr., kicker Michael Lantz, punter Mark Crawford, linebacker Braelin Oliver, defensive back Phillip Howard ad speclalist Dragan Kesich.

Excitement for the Gophers had built after an 11-2 season in 2019. College GameDay was in town for the second straight home game, but the Little Brown Jug is headed back to Ann Arbor. Minnesota hasn’t beaten Michigan since 2014, and it hasn’t beaten the Wolverines at home since 1977. The Gophers have lost 17 straight home games to Michigan, and P.J. Fleck is now 2-7 in trophy games.

The Gophers lost seven starters on defense from last season, four to the NFL. Michigan took full advantage, rushing for 256 of its 483 total yards and scored on seven straight possessions at one point. Hassan Haskins led the Wolverines’ rushing attack with six carries for 82 yards and two scores, Zach Charbonett added a 70-yard touchdown run and in his first start, Joe Milton had 277 total yards and two scores.

Michigan averaged 8.6 yards per carry on the night.

Minnesota took the early lead after blocking a Michigan punt on the first possession of the season. Tanner Morgan followed with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Ko Kieft for a 7-0 lead.

Michigan answered one play later, on Charbonnet’s 70-yard touchdown run. The Wolverines took the lead on Minnesota’s next offensive series, and never gave it back the rest of the night. Morgan was sacked, fumbled and it landed in the chest of Donovan Jeter, who took it 15 yards for the touchdown.

Brock Walker made a field goal to get the Gophers within 14-10. Without a place kicker, the Gophers opted for short kickoffs most of the night. The Wolverines ran the ensuing kickoff back 66 yards, and took a 21-10 lead after Milton hit Mason for a 9-yard touchdown.

Mo Ibrahim scored from 16 yards out to get Minnesota within 21-17, but Michigan answered again as Haskins scored from three yards out. The Gophers tried a fake punt on their next possession, but it went nowhere and Haskins scored again as Michigan led 35-17 at half.

Ibrahim scored his second touchdown of the night to get Minnesota within 35-24 in the third quarter. But every time the Gophers got within striking distance, the Wolverines answered. Milton scored from two yards out to give Michigan a 42-24 lead in the third quarter, and on the ensuing possession, Morgan missed an open Ibrahim for what would’ve been a touchdown on 4th and goal.

Chris Evans then scored from 5 yards out to put the game away, giving Michigan a 49-24 lead in the fourth quarter. Without Daniel Fa’alele and Curtis Dunlap Jr. on the offensive line for undisclosed reasons, the Gophers ran for just 116 yards, averaged only 4.8 yards per play and Morgan was sacked five times. The Wolverines also finished with eight tackles for a loss.

The only real positives Saturday night? Preston Jelen’s blocked punt that set up the first score, Ibrahim rushing for 140 yards and two touchdowns, Rashod Bateman finishing with nine catches for 101 yards and Kieft’s early touchdown catch.

Minnesota heads to Maryland, which lost to Northwestern 43-3, next Friday night.