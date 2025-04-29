Man arrested in Adam Johnson’s 2023 death won’t be charged

article

The Brief The man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in Adam Johnson's 2023 death after a hockey game will not face criminal charges. Johnson died after his neck got sliced during a collision in a game. Crown Protection Service Ruling got the case for review in May 2024, and have opted not to pursue charges.



A man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the 2023 death of Minnesota native and hockey player Adam Johnson will not face criminal charges.

Authorities say the man was released from police bail with no further action.

What happened

What we know:

Johnson played for the Nottingham Panthers and was gravely injured when his neck got sliced in a collision with Sheffield Steelers defenseman Matt Petgrave during a game in October of 2023. Johnson died hours later.

Authorities determined Johnson died of the neck injury, and a criminal investigation was launched after the incident. In November 2023, a man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Crown Prosecution Service Ruling

What they're saying:

British authorities with Crown Prosecution Service Ruling did an extensive review of the case after getting the file in May 2024, and have opted not to pursue criminal charges.

In an ESPN report, Detective Chief Inspector Benjamin Wood, Senior Investigating Officer, said, "Adam Johnson's death has left a lasting impact that was felt through many communities, from Sheffield residents to ice hockey fans across the globe. Following Adam's tragic death, we have worked tirelessly to fully investigate the unprecedented circumstances that took place at the Utilia Arena in October 2023. Our investigation has involved complex consultations with specialist experts from North America, as well as working closely with the Crown Prosecution Service. While our investigation has now concluded, our thoughts remain wholeheartedly with Adam's family, and everyone who has been affected by this devastating tragedy."